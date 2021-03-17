Disneyland to Reopen on April 30, CEO Bob Chapek Announces

Mickey Mouse is back.

After a more-than-yearlong closure, Disneyland is set to reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” Wednesday morning.

The Anaheim, Calif. theme park and resort will start out with limited capacity, per state guidelines. Rides such as the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Incredicoaster and Peter Pan’s Flight will all reopen, the company announced in a blog post, and the new Fantasyland – Snow White’s Enchanted Wish attraction will also open for the first time. The newly developed Avengers Campus is not yet open.

Visitors will be required to use a new theme park reservation system to enter in addition to tickets, and only California residents are currently allowed to visit the parks.

The Disneyland Resort hotels are also reopening in phases. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopens on April 29 at limited capacity, while Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopen on May 2. Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will remain closed until a later date.

As the company previously announced, more than 10,000 Disneyland employees will be recalled to work. “The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

