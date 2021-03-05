California Theme Parks, Stadiums Can Reopen With Limited Capacity on April 1

Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks in California — as well as sports stadiums — have gotten the green light to reopen their gates once again after a long shutdown prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the California Department of Public Health, ballparks, stadiums and theme parks can open outdoors starting April 1 with “significantly reduced capacity, mandatory masking and other public health precautions.”

“With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, in a statement. “Even with these changes, California retains some of the most robust public health protocols in the country.”

Outdoor sports and live performances with attendees will be limited to 100 people or fewer in the purple, or strictest, tier. No concession or concourse sales will be allowed and advanced reservations will be required. In the second-strictest red tier, capacity will be capped at 20%, with in-seat concession sales and no concourse sales. Once the state reaches the third of the four tiers, orange, those arenas will be capped at 33% capacity; once it reaches the last tier, yellow, capacity can increased to 67%.

At amusement parks, capacity is limited to 15% in the red tier, 25% in the orange tier and 35% in the yellow tier, with attendance limited to in-state visitors only.

“Throughout the pandemic, California’s business community has been committed to protecting the health and safety of workers and customers — and that won’t change now,” said Dee Dee Myers, a senior adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We will continue to work together with our partners across all sectors of the economy as we reopen safely, sustainably and equitably.”

The move came after months of apparent tension between Disney and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock and California Attractions and Parks Association executive director Erin Guerrero at one point expressing disappointment last in the State of California’s decision to keep theme parks closed. Walt Disney World reopened last July, allowing limited visitor capacity to the Orlando, Fla. theme park.

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community,” said Potrock in a statement Friday. “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”

At a Morgan Stanley conference on March 1, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said he was “thrilled” with guest responses to the health and safety protocols that have been implemented at reopened Disney theme parks and resorts, while also noting that the industry’s recovery largely depends on the speed of U.S. vaccine rollout and consumers’ willingness to travel for vacation.

The Disney chief exec has been pleased so far by consumer sentiment around the company’s parks, believing that “demand is going to rebound quite handsomely.”

Disney has taken advantage of the Disneyland closing to end its much-used annual pass program for the Anaheim, Calif.-based theme park and instead develop “new membership offerings” that are yet to be announced.

“In a non-COVID environment, it would have been a pretty tough [decision] to make, because they just keep renewing and renewing, but when you start lapping a year without anybody going for an annual pass program, that gives you the chance,” said Chapek at the investment conference. “We’re going to use that, though, in order to have an even better guest experience at Disneyland and manage the crowd so that no matter what day you go to Disneyland, you can have an extraordinary experience.”