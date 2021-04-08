Disneyland Reopening: Avengers Campus to Open on June 4 at California Adventure

From the newly built Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park, Disney Parks head Josh D’Amaro revealed at a press conference that the new land will be open to the public on Friday, June 4 — two days after Marvel chief Kevin Feige’s birthday, he noted.

The immersive land will be made up of “several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits,” according to the Disney Parks blog. Rides include Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! as well as restaurants such as the “Ant-Man”-inspired Pym Test Kitchen.

In a pre-taped conversation between D’Amaro and Feige — the pair conspicuously sat 11 feet apart before taking off their masks — D’Amaro noted that the reopening “will be very emotional.”

The Disney Parks boss also teased upcoming attractions at other Disney parks, including Walt Disney World’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, Shanghai’s “Zootopia”-themed land and Disneyland Paris’ Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Disney’s fifth cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will set sail in 2022.

The big unveiling comes as the Walt Disney Company’s theme parks and resorts division has taken a massive financial hit this past year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of February, Disney Parks revenue has taken a $6.9 billion hit from the long closures of the Disneyland Resort and other parks.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. will throw open its gates once again on April 30, now that the region’s coronavirus and hospitalization rates have been on the decline and vaccination rates are on the rise, bringing 10,000 staffers back to work. California’s theme parks, stadiums and ballparks had previously been given the green light to reopen at the start of the month. Theme parks are allowed up to 15% capacity in the red tier, 25% in the orange tier and 35% in the yellow tier. Orange County, where Disneyland is located, is currently in the orange, or moderate tier.