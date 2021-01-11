Disneyland to Become Orange County’s First Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The happiest place on earth is set to become a super site for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Orange County officials announced on Monday.

The resort will be the first of five regional POD, or point-of-dispensing, sites in the region, which will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents per day, according to the county’s press release. It will be operational later this week.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

Vaccinations are currently available to residents and people who work in Orange County who meet the criteria listed for phase 1a of California’s vaccine rollout. This population includes law enforcement, first responders in high-risk communities and people that are 75 or older.

“It’s important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it,” said supervisor Donald P. Wagner. “I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”

Those eligible to be vaccinated will be contacted through their employer to schedule an appointment. COVID-19 infection rates have skyrocketed in California in recent months, with the state topping over two million cases total. Disneyland has remained closed since March due to the pandemic, although Downtown Disney has been able to operate at a limited capacity in compliance with the state’s guidelines.