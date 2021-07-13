Disney Veterans Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Leave at Year’s End

Longtime Disney corporate communications chief Zenia Mucha and general counsel Alan Braverman will step down from their posts at year’s end.

The scheduled departures of two top corporate officers will coincide with Bob Iger’s exit from Disney executive chairman after more than 45 years with Disney and ABC. Iger served as CEO for 15 years before segueing to executive chairman in February 2020, when Bob Chapek was tapped as CEO.

Mucha, senior executive VP and chief communications officer, has been Disney’s chief spokesperson since 2002, during the last years of Michael Eisner’s tenure as CEO. She joined the company the year before as head of communications for ABC. Braverman, senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary, joined ABC in 1993 and moved to Disney as general counsel a decade later.

Mucha is known for her full-throated advocacy for all things Disney and her sometimes pugnacious approach to dealing with reporters in the hunt for a story.

“Alan and Zenia have made an indelible impact on the Company, playing integral roles in Disney’s expansion and transformation into the digital age while cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most highly regarded companies,” Chapek and Iger wrote in a joint email. “Alan, from a legal and regulatory perspective, and Zenia, from a strategic communications perspective, have played a pivotal role in many of the Company’s most transformative business deals, projects, and strategic initiatives, including the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox, the establishment of the Company’s first theme park in Mainland China, Shanghai Disney Resort, the launch of our direct-to-consumer business with Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star, as well as various environmental and philanthropic endeavors.”

Mucha echoed the sentiments of many long-serving executives these days in noting that the pandemic experience made her focus on priorities long pushed off because of work commitments.

“For many of us, the challenges of living and working in an era of lockdowns and quarantines brought an unexpected hidden blessing: the opportunity to gain new perspective about what’s truly ‘essential,’ what matters most, and how we each want to move forward in light of these insights,” Mucha wrote in a note to Disney staffers. “And after thinking about my own life, I was surprised by the realization that, after a long career in roles that have required a 24/7 commitment, what I want most these days is the freedom to focus on other priorities – all the things I always wanted to do with family and friends but simply never had time for.”

