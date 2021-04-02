Disney Plus’ ‘The Right Stuff’ Canceled After One Season

“The Right Stuff,” Nat Geo’s adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name, just didn’t have the, well, right stuff for Disney Plus. The series is not moving forward at the Disney streaming service, but Warner Bros. Television is looking for a new home for the Patrick J. Adams series, a source tells Variety.

The show, which revolves around the stories of Major John Glenn (played by Adams) and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shephard, played by Jake McDorman, premiered in the fall. Leonardo DiCaprio executive produced the series about the Mercury 7 astronauts, which is described as “aspirational story about exploration, ambition, determination and resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when united by a common purpose.”

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…