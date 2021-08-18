‘Pepper Ann’ to Stream on Disney Plus in September (TV News Roundup)

“Pepper Ann” is coming to Disney Plus on Sept. 8.

The first three seasons of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series will be available to stream next month, with the release of Seasons 4 and 5 still unclear.

Created by Sue Rose, “Pepper Ann” follows the adventures of its titular redhead character and her friends and family. Known for its witty parodies and infectious theme song, the series tackled topics including body issues, school work and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household.

Kathleen Wilhoite is the voice of Pepper Ann, starring alongside Clea Lewis, Danny Cooksey, Pamella Segall, April Winchell, Cree Summer, Candi Milo, Don Adams, Kath Soucie, Tino Insana, Jeff Bennett and Jim Cummings. Rose executive produced with Nahnatchka Khan for Walt Disney Television Animation and Sunwoo Animation Co., Inc.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Disney Channel will premiere “Under Wraps,” a contemporary comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic of the same title on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., and “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” an animated buddy-comedy that follows teen optimist Molly and grumpy ghost Scratch, on Oct. 1 at 9:35 p.m. The network also has the upcoming winter holiday film “Christmas Again,” starring Scarlett Estevez as Ro, a high-spirited teenager who finds herself stuck in a Groundhog Day situation on Christmas, launching Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

“Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches,” in which Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training, Minnie the Wonderful and Daisy Doozy,” will premiere Oct. 7 on Disney Junior, and “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” — which follows Mickey, Minnie and the gang who, after a series of mishaps, must find their way back to Hot Dog Hills by Christmas Eve — on Dec. 2.

RENEWALS

“Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” Disney Junior’s full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, has been renewed for a second season. The first seven episodes will be available on Sept. 22 on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Friday on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Since its launch, “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” which follows fan-favorite Marvel heroes as they save others and solve problems, remains the highest-rated show on Disney Junior. Harrison Wilcox executive produces; Steve Grover is supervising producer; Chris Moreno is supervising director; and Bart Jennett is story editor. Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump is the series’ composer and performs the theme song. The show is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Cartoons.

DEVELOPMENT

Disney Branded Television announced that they are developing “From the Desk of Zoe Washington,” an original movie based on the critically acclaimed book by Janae Marks. The film centers around middle-schooler Zoe, who prepares to audition on Food Network’s “Kids Bake Challenge” while secretly exchanging letters with her imprisoned biological father. When he proclaims his innocence, Zoe embarks on a quest to set him free. Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce for Simpson Street Productions alongside Effie T. Brown for Gamechanger Films.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Junior greenlit “Pupstruction,” which follows a young corgi named Phinny, who is a construction worker with small paws and big dreams. The series is created by Travis Braun, who extended his overall deal with Disney and will also be developing a live action Disney Channel Original Movie. “Pupstruction” is executive produced by Braun and Vic Cook, with Robyn Brown serving as co-producer and story editor and Abigail Nesbitt as supervising director. The series, set to premiere in 2023, is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

INITIATIVES

National Geographic announced the second class of its Field Ready Program, an initiative aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion behind the camera. The 2021 class of early-career National Geographic explorers and filmmakers from around the world includes Emi Kondo, Jen Guyton, Jessica Suarez, Jubilian Ngaruwa, Malaika Vaz, Manuel Seoane, Miora Rajaonary, Munmun Dhalaria, Pablo Albarenga and Sofia Lopez Mañan. Speakers this year will include James Cameron, Darren Aronofsky, Chai Vasarhelyi, Bree Frank, Brian Skerry and others, while natural history producers serving as mentors include Nutopia, Plimsoll, Red Rock, Wildstar and more.

LATE NIGHT

Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum and Vince Staples featuring Fousheé will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Awkwafina, Keke Palmer and Daryl Hall & John Oates will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Sean Hayes. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Daniel Radcliffe and Dan + Shay, and Connie Britton, Ms. Pat, Sleater-Kinney and Jeff Bowders will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”