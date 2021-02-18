Disney Plus Orders Blumhouse TV Unscripted Series About Detroit Youth Choir

Disney Plus has greenlit a six-episode unscripted docuseries from Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production and Campfire centered on “America’s Got Talent” finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir.

The docuseries, titled “Choir,” is Blumhouse’s first series for the Disney streaming service, inspired by DYC artistic director Anthony White’s story. The teacher and mentor has impacted the lives of more than 1,000 kids through music for over 20 years, and the choir captured America’s attention by rocketing to the finals of Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.

“Disney Branded Television continues to seek out creative talent that is diverse, inclusive and representative of our multi-cultural landscape, and we are proud to team with Anthony White and the young voices of the Detroit Youth Choir to present this true-to-life story that is sure to inspire audiences of all ages,” said Disney Branded Content exec vice president of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis. “We guarantee you’ll be singing along with this joyful group as they learn lessons about music and life in general.”

As Variety reported last fall, the unscripted series was set to film in Detroit and follow DYC’s 2020/2021 season, with White and music director Donnell Mosley nurturing young performers from the ages of 8 to 18 as a cohesive vocal group. Rudy Valdez will direct.

A companion scripted series from Blumhouse TV and Maniac Productions is also in the works at Disney Branded Television for Disney Plus, with writer-producer and showrunner Anthony Sparks (“Queen Sugar,” “The Blacklist”) to develop and create the series. Sparks will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein will serve as executive producer.

“Choir’ is the exact right kind of feel-good, hopeful programming we need at this moment, and we’re thrilled to be establishing a relationship with Disney Plus, for the first time, on both a scripted and unscripted version of this particular project,” said Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber, who joined the company last fall.

Added Dinerstein: “The DYC kids shocked the world with their astonishing performance on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Documenting what’s next for them, and for the gifted Anthony White, is an honor for all of us.”

Here’s the Detroit Youth Choir performing “Glory”: