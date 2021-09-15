Lil Nas X, Lizzo and More Join ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Guest Cast (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus released a new list of voice actors added to the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering in 2022.

Among the new stars added to the cast of the revival of “The Proud Family” are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez.

Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk as Penny’s boyfriend Kareem, Artist Dubose aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie as Maya’s brother Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, Raquel Lee Bolleau reprising her role as Nubia Gross and Marcus T. Paulk reprising his role as Penny’s classmate Myron.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will pick up the story of Penny Proud and her family and friends. Many of the leading cast members from the original series will also return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Other previously announced recurring voices are Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

Currently in production at Disney Television Animation, the revival is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who both led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. serves as co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota serves as producer and Eastwood Wong serves as art director. See the cast discuss the show below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

STREAMING

Univision Communications Inc. announced that Univision, UniMás and Galavisión are now available on YouTube TV. The subscription service will carry Univision’s live network and local programming as well as video-on-demand content.

INITIATIVES

MTV Entertainment Group announced the “Better Together Mental Health Storytelling Series,” beginning on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. with “A Conversation About the Power of Storytelling in Uncertain Times.” During the one-hour interactive virtual event, MTV will host a keynote conversation and panel discussion with content creators and talent who are focused on mental health. The event intends to drive engagement with the Mental Health Media Guide, a resource for content creators designed to positively change narratives on mental health.

LATE NIGHT

Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa and Amy Adams will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Bill Maher, Hannah Waddingham and Carly Pearce will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Nathan Lane, B.J. Novak and Nessa Barrett will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Jessica Chastain and Stephen Sondheim will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while Cedric the Entertainer and Gillian Anderson appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”