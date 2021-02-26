Disney, NFL Sketch Renewal Terms for ‘Monday Night Football’

Walt Disney Company and the National Football League have reached a tentative agreement on a new rights deal that will keep “ ” at ESPN, according to a person familiar with the matter, and put ABC into the Super Bowl rotation for the first time in more than 15 years.

The two sides have not signed formal contracts, this person cautioned, and the pact could fall apart, but it’s widely acknowledged that the terms of a new agreement are in place. Sports Business Journal previously reported the new agreement.

“We don’t negotiate through the media,” an NFL spokesman said, adding “There will be no further comment.” ESPN declined to make executives available for comment.

More to come…