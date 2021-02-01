Disney Channels Exec Nancy Kanter Signs Netflix Overall Deal

Former Disney Channels Worldwide executive Nancy Kanter has signed an overall deal with Netflix.

Under the deal, Kanter and her Available Light Productions banner will develop and produce animated and live action projects, both feature films and series, for kids and families audiences on Netflix.

“Throughout my career I’ve challenged myself to think differently, imagine bigger and aim higher,” Kanter said. “I am delighted at this opportunity to partner with the innovative creators and executive team at Netflix who value those same aspirations, and I look forward to working with them to create new stories that will inspire the minds and touch the hearts of kids and families everywhere.”

Kanter worked at Disney for 20 years, but her departure was announced last April. She most recently served as executive vice president of content and creative strategy for DIsney Channels Worldwide. She established the Disney Junior brand in her time at the company, developing hit shows like “Doc McStuffins,” “Sofia the First,” “Elena of Avalor” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” among others. She also shepherded “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” and the upcoming movies “Spin” and “Sneakerella,” all for Disney Plus.

“We want Netflix to be the home of the world’s best storytellers and creative visionaries, and few embody that more than Nancy Kanter,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix. “She’s already made a lasting impact on a generation of kids — creating opportunities to see their lives on screen and inspiring them to feel connected to something bigger than themselves. We can’t wait for her to bring new stories to life at Netflix, and continue to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.”

Prior to joining Disney, Kanter was president of Bluecow.com, an internet site for children’s entertainment and early learning. She was previously an executive producer for Sesame Workshop, where she supervised the development and production of more than 30 “Sesame Street” specials and direct-to-video projects.