Disney Branded TV Names Reena Singh Senior VP of Development and Current Series

Reena Singh has been named to the newly established role of senior vice president of development and current series at Disney Branded Television, marking the executive’s return to the group after 11 years.

Reporting to Disney Branded TV executive vice president of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis, Singh is slated to lead the live-action development and current series teams at the division to develop and deliver original scripted series for Disney Plus and Disney’s numerous linear platforms.

Vice president of development Jonas Agin and vice president of current series Kory Lunsford will report to Singh.

Singh was most recently senior vice president of current programming at 20th Television, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to that, she spent time working in development at USA Network, Universal Cable Productions and Disney Channels. During her time at Disney Channels from 2005 to 2010, Singh worked on “High School Musical 2,” “Jump In!” and Camp Rock,” among other series.

The longtime TV exec also has a background in broadcast news, having worked at ABC News, producing “World News Tonight with Peter Jennings,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “Primetime” in the early aughts.

Signh is also a member of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council, which develops new content practices for inclusive storytelling, and is on the board of COLOUR Entertainment, a group that looks to maximize the potential of diverse executives. She additionally serves as the co-head of SALON’s South Asian mentorship program, which looks to cultivate the next generation of South Asian creative executives and artists.