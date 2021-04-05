Disney Branded TV’s Lauren Kisilevsky Upped to Senior VP of Original Movies

Lauren Kisilevsky, most recently vice president of original movies at Disney Channel, has been promoted to senior vice president of original movies at Disney Branded Television, where she will develop and oversee production of Disney Channel and Disney Plus’ growing slate of films.

The exec has already overseen a wide range of Disney Channel and Disney Plus originals, including “Upside-Down Magic,” “Descendants 3,” “Zombies 2” and the upcoming “Spin,” as well as “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” and the upcoming “Sneakerella.” The “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises have proven to be big audience draws for Disney.

“Lauren is an exceptional creative executive whose deep understanding of our brand and tremendous contributions continue to yield must-experience movies for kids and families,” said Disney Branded TV exec VP of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis. “As Disney Branded Television continues to augment its efforts in attracting and building the very best and most inclusive home for creative talent, I am confident that Lauren will continue to play a crucial role in delivering high-quality, magical and heartfelt stories for years to come.”

Before her time at Disney Channel, Kisilevsky developed feature films, serving as vice president of production and acquisitions for Overture Films, overseeing Sundance selection “Paper Heart” in addition to “Nothing Like the Holidays” and “Pandorum.” She also managed over 20 projects in various stages of development. She has also held executive positions for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher and for Beacon Pictures and Blue Star Pictures, contributing to Witherspoon’s “Penelope,” as well as “Little Black Book,” “The Messengers,” “The Burrowers” and “Darkness Falls.”