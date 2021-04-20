Disney Ad Sales Opens Multicultural Unit, Elevates Adam Monaco

Adam Monaco was elevated to executive vice president at Disney Advertising Sales, part of a series of new appointments made under the unit’s president, Rita Ferro.

Monaco, previously a senior vice president, will lead most sales for Disney’s news, sports and linear and streaming kids operations. He will report to Ferro.

“Adam has done a tremendous job developing unparalleled relationships with clients and marketers,” said Ferro, in a prepared statement. “Given the scope and size of our portfolio, coupled with the rapid change of our industry, Adam’s leadership in driving transformation will be instrumental in ensuring that we take a unified approach to market, introducing sales strategies that capitalize on our breadth, while developing our exceptional talent across our sales teams.”

Jennifer Donohue, who has been elevated to senior vice president, local, and Becca Vodnoy who has been elevated to senior vice president, sales, will report to Monaco.

Lauren Benedict has been elevated to senior vice president of addressable sales, responsible for driving addressable revenue and incorporating addressable solutions across the portfolio. Danielle Brown has been named senior vice president, data enablement and category strategy, overseeing data and targeting solutions and insights that helps Disney Advertising Sales offer consulting services to help clients optimize their campaigns.

Disney has recently articulated a future that relies more heavily on addressable advertising, or commercials that are sent to specific audiences whose characteristics can be learned through interactive technologies that are part of set-top boxes and broadband/

Benedict and Brown will both report to Lisa Valentino, executive vice president, client solutions & addressable enablement, Disney Advertising Sales.

Christina Carey Dunleavy joins Disney as vice president, commercial operations, Disney CreativeWorks and Multicultural, and will lead a division devoted to multicultural ad sales. Ray Warren, an industry veteran also joins as a director, multicultural solutions, reporting to Dunleavy.