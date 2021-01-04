Discovery Plus Launches on Multiple Platforms, Including Roku and Amazon Fire TV

The new streaming service Discovery Plus is launching on multiple platforms as it debuts in the U.S.

With the launch officially beginning today, Discovery Plus will be available to customers on the platforms: Roku; Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and later on Prime Video Channels; iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and the Apple TV app; Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV; OS devices, and Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; and Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices; and 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs.

“As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc. “Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real-life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household’s streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms.”

The news comes just hours after Discovery Plus announced a multi-year deal with Vodafone that will make the streamer available to Vodafone subscribers in the U.K. and 11 European territories. It was previously announced that Discovery Plus had also secured deals with Verizon in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K. and Ireland.