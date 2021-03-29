Discovery Plus Releases Trailer for ‘The Swim,’ Premiering in April (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Discovery Plus released a trailer for “The Swim,” and Apple TV Plus announced original Earth Day programming, including “The Year Earth Changed” and new seasons of “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night In Color.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced new original Earth Day programming set to premiere on April 16, including “The Year Earth Changed” and new seasons of “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night In Color.” “The Year Earth Changed,” narrated by David Attenborough, is a special highlighting nature’s resiliency during the pandemic. It is produced by BBC Studios National History Unit, directed by Tom Beard and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper. Coming back for a second season, “Tiny World” is a six-episode docuseries that illuminates the the ingenuity of Earth’s smallest creatures. Paul Rudd narrates and executive produces alongside Tom Hugh Jones, who also serves as writer with David Fowler. Plimsoll Productions produces, with Grant Mansfield and Martha Holmes also serving as executive producers. “Earth At Night In Color” also returns for Season 2, centering around nature’s nocturnal wonders. Tom Hiddleston narrates the six-episode season, produced by Offspring Films with executive producer Alex Williamson and series producer Sam Hodgson.

FIRST LOOKS

“The Swim,” which follows long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he embarks on a historic 5,000-mile swim across the Pacific Ocean to discover the effects of pollution on ocean health, will premiere April 15 on Discovery Plus, and the streamer shared the trailer exclusively with Variety. “‘The Swim’ documents an unprecedented human challenge in the name of making marine ocean health and conservation issues front and center,” said Mickey Meyer, president of Group Nine Studios. “Group Nine Studios and Seeker are thrilled to partner with Discovery for this documentary that educates and drives viewers to take action. In this case, to reverse the negative impact humans have had on our oceans.” “The Swim” is produced in association with Seeker and Nomadica. Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

PBS announced that “Miss Scarlet and The Duke,” starring Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin, will return for a second “Masterpiece” season, presented by GBH Boston. The fan-favorite mystery series is executive produced by creator Rachael New and director Declan O’Dwyer, along with Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, Jin Ishimoto, Patty Ishimoto and Harvey Myman.

PROGRAMMING

The CW Network, TBS and TNT have teamed up to boost promotion of “Wipeout” and “Kung Fu.” On April 2, The CW will air an encore presentation of TBS’ “Wipeout,” while on April 11, TNT will re-air the premiere episode of The CW’s “Kung Fu.” “Wipeout,” the reimagined extreme obstacle course show, is hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Cena, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller serve as executive producers, alongside original creator and showrunner Matt Kunitz. The “Kung Fu” reboot focuses on a young Chinese American woman who sets off on an adventure to China and returns home to chaos in her hometown and family. The series stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and Tzi Ma. “Kung Fu” is executive produced by Christina M. Kim, Robert Berens, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Hanelle M. Culpepper and Joe Menendez executive produce and direct.

PODCASTS

In an effort to expand its original digital offerings, Fox Sports announced the addition of new WWE and MLB podcasts: “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” premieres March 29 with an episode featuring WWE superstar Edge, and “Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander” debuts March 30 with a conversation with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. “Out of Character,” Fox’s first original podcast dedicated to WWE, focuses on unmasking WWE performers to learn more about the person behind the alter-ego. “Flippin’ Bats” is a long-form conversation between the former pro and some of today’s top MLB players.

LATE NIGHT

Lil Rel Howery, Wyatt Russell and Jazmine Sullivan will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”