‘Dickinson’ Announces Season 3 End; Releases Teaser and Guest Stars for Final Season

The third season of “Dickinson,” which will premiere Nov. 5, will be its final one, Apple TV Plus announced Thursday.

The third and final season welcomes new guest stars Ziwe (who also joined the writing staff this season) as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Syliva Plath.

“When I set out to make ‘Dickinson,’ I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” said creator and showrunner Alena Smith in a statement. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee [Steinfeld] and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire ‘Dickinson’ team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead.”

In the third season of the Peabody Award-winning dramatization of poet Emily Dickinson’s (Steinfeld) life, she will be extremely productive as an artist, despite the American Civil War raging around her, as well as her family being divided. Though she will try to heal those divides, she won’t be able to stop wondering if art can keep hope alive and whether the future can be any better than the past.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski. Wiz Khalifa will appear once again as “Death,” while Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen will also reprise their guest-starring roles.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs and Diana Schmidt. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

Smith, who has an overall deal with Apple, is also making her directorial debut in Season 3.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode third and final season of “Dickinson” will launch first, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday leading up and including Dec. 24.

Watch a teaser for the new season below.