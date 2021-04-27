Dick Cook Studios Acquires Rights to Charles Wachter Novel ‘The Twin Paradox’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dick Cook Studios (DCS) has acquired the motion picture and television rights to Charles Wachter’s debut novel “The Twin Paradox,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“’The Twin Paradox’ is hands-down the best science thriller I have read,” DCS chairman Dick Cook said. “Charles is not only a great producer and terrific person; he is an innovative and visionary storyteller who has come up with a brilliant edge-of-your-seat concept with twists and turns at every corner. DCS couldn’t be more excited to work with Charles and share this remarkable story with audiences across the globe.

Wachter an Emmy-winning television writer and executive producer. In addition to writing novels, he has produced and created over thirty television series, most recently writing and show running ABC’s “Holey Moley” and “The Celebrity Dating Game.” His other credits include “Fear Factor,” “Planet of the Apps,” and “American Gladiators.” He is currently working on a sequel book, “Divine Paradox,” the second in a planned five-book series.

In “The Twin Paradox,” what had started as a dark Cold War secret grew into a corporate effort to resurrect the DNA of the greatest thinkers from history. 18 years later, mankind’s most daring fantasies have come true. Leonardo Da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, and other greats of our species are reborn, their genetic code primed to express itself in a more dangerous, modern world. But when ten years start passing for every three minutes on a remote stretch of Texas coast, planes fall out of the sky, evolved species are on the hunt, and people die inside one of the most vicious ecosystems ever grown—all a result of a new Isaac Newton’s misguided efforts to bend time.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Dick Cook on bringing ‘The Twin Paradox’ to film and television,” Wachter said. “Having launched some of the biggest franchises at the helm of Disney, he has an incredible touch with big ideas and imaginative content that is an absolute blast to watch. ‘The Twin Paradox’ couldn’t have found a better home.”

Wachter and his production company, Hard North Media, are repped by CAA.

DCS is based in Los Angeles and Australia. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and marketing of family content for motion pictures, television and digital streaming.