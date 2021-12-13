‘Diary of a Future President’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Disney Plus

“Diary of a Future President” has been canceled after two seasons at Disney Plus.

Series creator Ilana Peña broke the news on Twitter. “We found out that [“Diary of a Future President”] is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote. “Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.” Her full statement can be seen below.

“Diary of a Future President” originally debuted on Disney Plus in January 2020, airing through March of that year. The entire second season was then released at once on Aug. 18, 2021.

The series told the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade. Told using the narration of excerpts from Elena’s diary, the series followed Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.

Tess Romero starred as young Elena, with executive producer Gina Rodriguez appeared as grown up Elena. It also starred: Selenis Leyva as Elena’s mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena’s brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi’s boyfriend Sam. Recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi’s colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena’s best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena’s classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena’s friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby’s friends Liam and Danny.

Peña created the series in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. The show was loosely inspired by her own childhood and adolescence. Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin are executive producers alongside Peña and Rodriguez. Unlike most shows on Disney Plus, “Diary of a Future President” was produced by outside entity CBS Studios in association with Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions.

This is the second Disney Plus show to be canceled in the past few weeks. It was previously reported that the streamer had opted not to renew the series adaptation of “Turner and Hooch” starring Josh Peck for a second season.