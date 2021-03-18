Dianne Wiest Joins Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sheridan Series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ at Paramount Plus

Dianne Wiest is set to star opposite Jeremy Renner in the Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned.

The series follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Wiest will play Miriam, the McLusky family matriarch who teaches at the Kingstown Women’s Prison.

Wiest is a two-time Academy Award winner for both “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” with Wiest also winning a Golden Globe for the latter film. She is also a two-time Emmy winner for her roles in “Road to Avonlea” and “In Treatment.” She most recently starred in the CBS comedy series “Life in Pieces” and in the features “I Care a Lot” and “Let Them All Talk.”

She is repped by ICM.

“Mayor of Kingstown” was originally set up at Paramount Network alongside Sheridan’s hit series “Yellowstone” before moving to Paramount Plus last month.

Sheridan co-created the series with Hugh Dillon with both executive producing. Renner and Antoine Fuqua also executive produce along with David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios will produce.

Sheridan recently extended his overall deal with ViacomCBS ahead of CBS All Access being rebranded as Paramount Plus. He currently has multiple shows in the works under the deal besides “Mayor of Kingstown,” including a “Yellowstone” prequel series.