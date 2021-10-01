DGA Sets Negotiating Committee Chairs for 2023 Contract Talks

The Directors Guild of America is wasting no time in preparing for the 2023 cycle of contract negotiations, naming the co-chairs of the negotiating committee as the industry awaits resolution of tense talks between the major studios and IATSE.

The DGA on Friday appointed union veterans Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland as heads of the committee. The DGA’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. The appointments are the first major public move by newly elected DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter.

“We don’t yet know when our next negotiations will take place, but we are looking ahead as we carefully examine the creative and economic issues faced by our members working in film and television,” said Glatter. “As part of that process, we have asked three of our prominent feature and television directors – Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland – to head our negotiations, and they have graciously agreed. Jon and Todd did such a tremendous job co-chairing in our last round – and as a veteran of many past negotiating committees, Karen is just the right person to round out this stellar team. We are so fortunate to have the benefit of their wisdom and many years of experience to spearhead this process.”

(Pictured: Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland)

