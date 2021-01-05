‘Dexter’ Revival at Showtime Casts Clancy Brown in Major Role

The upcoming “Dexter” revival at Showtime has cast Clancy Brown in a leading role, Variety has confirmed.

Brown will star as Kurt Caldwell, the primary villain of the show. Caldwell is described as the unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake. He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.

Brown joins previously announced series lead Michael C. Hall, who will return as the titular serial killer. The role also brings Brown back to Showtime, where he previously played the character Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat on the network’s hit series “Billions.”

Brown is no stranger to playing villains, starring as the monstrous Kurgan in the film “Highlander” as well as the evil Captain Hadley in “The Shawshank Redemption” among many other roles. He is known for his lighter side as well, having voiced the character of Mr. Krabs on “Spongebob Squarepants” for over 20 years.

He is repped by ICM and Pop Arts Management.

Little is known about the plot of the limited series revival of “Dexter,” which was ordered at Showtime back in October. The premium cabler has ordered 10 episodes, with production set to begin in 2021 for a fall debut. Former series showrunner Clyde Phillips is also set to return.

Hall starred as Dexter Morgan throughout the show’s eight season original run on Showtime. Dexter was a serial killer who specifically targeted other serial killers while also holding down a job as a blood spatter expert for the Miami Police Department.

The show received significant critical acclaim during its time on the air, including multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for best drama series. Hall was also nominated five consecutive times for both an Emmy and Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his work on the show, winning the Golden Globe in 2010. John Lithgow picked up an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his guest starring role in the show’s fourth season. The series also won a Peabody Award in 2008.

Produced by Showtime, “Dexter” will be executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

TV Line first reported Brown’s casting.