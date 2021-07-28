DeWanda Wise Joins Shailene Woodley in Showtime Series ‘Three Women’

DeWanda Wise has been cast in the upcoming Showtime series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women.”

Wise joins previously announced cast member Shailene Woodley. In the series, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

Wise will play Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.

In addition to Sloane, there is Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana who is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life, and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Wise is best known for starring in the Netflix series version of “She’s Gotta Have It.” “Underground,” “Shots Fired,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Boardwalk Empire” are among her other TV credits. She is set to appear in the upcoming big-budget sequel “Jurassic World: Dominion” in summer 2022, having previously starred in films like “Fatherhood,” “The Weekend,” and “Firelight.”

She is repped by CAA, ColorCreative, and Del Shaw Moonves.

“Three Women” is being adapted for the screen by Taddeo. She will also executive produce along with series showrunner Laura Eason as well as Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.