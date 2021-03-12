‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ Animated Special Set at Disney Channel

Disney Channel has announced that the animated special “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” will premiere on the network this summer.

Based on the “Descendants” franchise, the special will bring viewers back to the United States of Auradon and feature Mal and King Ben’s royal wedding. Reprising their popular roles are Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The late Cameron Boyce was one of the main cast members in the “Descendants” franchise, playing Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. He later reprised the character for the animated shorts “Descendants: Wicked World” and later on in the sequels “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3.” On July 6, 2019, the 20-year old actor passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure at his home in North Hollywood. The absence of Carlos’ character will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce’s memory will be honored in the telecast.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney branded television, said that the “Descendents” has become one of Disney Channel’s biggest entertainment franchises in the past six years.

“It had the benefit of immensely talented stars, who we now welcome back for this animated ‘Royal Wedding’ special that will bridge the audience to what we hope will be a new chapter of compelling ‘Descendants’ stories and characters yet to come,” Marsh said in a statement.

“Descendants: The Royal Wedding” is based on the “Descendants” movies by Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon. Produced by Le Cube, Salvador Simó is set to direct.