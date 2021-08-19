Derek Tsang Will Direct Netflix’s ‘Three-Body Problem’ for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

“Better Days” director Derek Tsang has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Netflix’s adaptation of “Three-Body-Problem” for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The forthcoming series, based on the trilogy from Chinese author Liu Cixin, tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe.

“Game of Thrones” creators Benioff and Weiss will serve as showrunners for the series under their their overall deal with Netflix. Tsang’s romance crime feature, “Better Days,” was nominated for best international feature film at the 93rd Academy Awards, after it won eight awards at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards. The film stars Zhou Dongyu, Jackson Yee, Yin Fang, Huang Jue, Wu Yue, Zhou Ye and Zhang Xinyi among others. Tsang’s solo directorial debut in 2016, “Soul Mate,” earned him the Best Director Award at the 2017 Hong Kong Film Director’s Guild.

Alexander Woo (“The Terror: Infamy,” “True Blood”) co-created “Three-Body Problem” with the “Game of Thrones” duo, and also executive produces and writes under his overall deal with the streamer. Other executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield (“Game of Thrones,” “The X-Files”), Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”), Ram Berman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder are also credited as executive producers. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s production banner, Plan B Entertainment, executive produce, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

Tsang began working as an actor in Hong Kong in 2002, and made his directorial debut with “Lover’s Discourse” in 2010.