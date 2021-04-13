Demi Lovato Comedy Among Two NBC Pilot Orders

NBC has given out a pair of comedy pilot orders, including one starring music superstar Demi Lovato.

The Lovato project is titled “Hungry.” NBC had previously given the single-camera show a put pilot commitment back in January. In the show, friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing, with Lovato executive producing in addition to starring. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills will also executive produce along with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects. Universal Television will produce.

Lovato got her start in acting in the Disney Channel original film “Camp Rock” and its sequels. She also appeared in multiple episodes of the “Will & Grace” revival as well as on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series,” and “Glee.” Martin won two Emmy Awards during her time as a writer and producer on “Frasier.” She most recently wrote for and executive produced the revival of “Will & Grace.”

The other pilot is a single-cam titled “Someone Out There.” Based on the format “Pequenas Coincidencias” created by Javier Veiga, the show is a romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan are writing along with Matt Hubbard, with all three serving as executive producers. Emiliano Calemzuk and Veiga will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce. The show had previously been ordered to pilot last year but was rolled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be recast.

Siegal and Morgan previously worked on the critically-acclaimed NBC series “The Good Place” and “30 Rock.” Hubbard is also a “30 Rock” alum in addition to working on fellow NBC shows “Superstore” and “Parks and Recreation.” All are under overall deals at UTV.

The two pilot pickups are the fourth overall that NBC has made this pilot season, with the network having picked up two dramas to pilot on Monday.