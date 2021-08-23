DeMane Davis Signs Warner Bros. TV Deal, Joins CW’s ‘Naomi’ as Co-Executive Producer

DeMane Davis, television director, producer and award-winning filmmaker of projects such as “Queen Sugar” and “Self Made,” has signed an overall creative deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Under the terms of the pact, Davis joins the team of the upcoming DC Comics drama “Naomi” for The CW. Davis will serve as co-executive producer and the show’s producing director, working alongside executive producers and writers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, DuVernay’s banner, also executive produce.

“Naomi” is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, who is played in the series by Kaci Walfall (“The Equalizer,” “Modern Love,” “Person of Interest.”) The show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about superheroes. Davis will helm multiple episodes of “Naomi” throughout the season and will oversee the team’s directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to Ava for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on ‘Naomi’ is a gift.”

Beyond “Naomi,” Davis will render additional directing services exclusively for WBTV under the exclusive, multi-year agreement and will develop all-new original programming for all WarnerMedia platforms. Though this is Davis’s first deal with WBTV, their existing relationship began in 2017 when DuVernay gave Davis her TV series directing debut on an episode of “Queen Sugar,” leading DuVernay to tap Davis again as producing director of the OWN show for Season 3. Afterward, Davis continued working with Warner Bros., directing episodes of “The Red Line” and “You,” as well as two episodes of “Self Made.” Davis is repped by APA.

Amanda Marsalis directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode of “Naomi.” Array produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.