Delroy Lindo to Star in Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Series at Amazon

Delroy Lindo has been cast in a lead role of the upcoming Amazon series adaptation of the Neil Gaiman novel “Anansi Boys,” Variety has learned.

“Anansi Boys” follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.

Lindo will star as Anansi/Mr. Nancy. The character is described as all charm. As far as Charlie knows, his father was a lazy man who cheated on Charlie’s mother. But Mr Nancy had another side to him. He was a god of stories and trickery after all.

“Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him,” Gaiman said. “I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths.”

Lindo most recently gained massive critical acclaim for his role in the Spike Lee film “Da 5 Bloods.” It was Lindo’s fourth collaboration with Lee overall, with the two first working together on “Malcolm X.” His other major film roles include “The Core,” “The One,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “and “Get Shorty.” He will next be seen in the western “The Harder They Fall” alongside Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Zazie Beetz. On the TV side, Lindo had a main role in the Paramount Plus series “The Good Fight” and has appeared on shows like “Kidnapped,” “The Chicago Code,” and “Believe.”

He is repped by APA.

Amazon has given “Anansi Boys” series a six-episode order with plans in place to begin shooting in Scotland later this year. Gaiman, Sir Lenny Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee serve as executive producers. Gaiman and Henry are also writers on the series, as the original story for the book was developed by the pair. Other writers include Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners. Culpepper will direct the pilot. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem will also direct episodes of the series. Paul Frift will produce.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company. Gaiman currently has an overall deal with Amazon.