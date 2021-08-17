Netflix Drops ‘Dear White People’ Musical Final Season Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for “Dear White People: Vol. 4,” the musical final season premiering Sept. 22, revealing that at least a portion of the season will take place in the future, while the rest will be set during the usual gang’s senior year.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Sam White (Logan Browning) wears a highly-fashionable face mask and sits across from Lionel (DeRon Horton) as they reminisce over their senior year, when they took part in a ’90s-themed musical, titled “The Varsity Show.”

“Don’t you want that feeling back?” she asks.

Clips of their senior year show the musical moments are not relegated to the stage, with Troy (Brandon B. Bell), for example, doing his best LL Cool J in his dorm, while Reggie (Marque Richardson) sings “Virtual Insanity” at a gun range. But it isn’t all fun and games, as a new Black student group — Black AF — accuses “The Varsity Show” of being a minstrel show and decides to protest it — and anyone involved in it.

“Dear White People,” an extension of the film of the same name by Justin Simien, follows the students of Winchester University’s college campus. Sam hosts a radio show within the series that is called “Dear White People,” discussing issues of race, class and sexuality that bleeds into student’s personal conversations. Systemic issues such as police brutality and abuse of power were also discussed in previous seasons.

The series also stars Antoinette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson. Simien and Jaclyn Moore serve as co-showrunners of “Dear White People: Volume 4.”