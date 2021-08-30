‘Dead Ringers’ Amazon Series Casts Jennifer Ehle, Emily Meade (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Ringers” series at Amazon has added both Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade in recurring roles, Variety has learned.

They join previously announced series lead Rachel Weisz as well as cast members Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford and Jeremy Shamos.

The series was announced at the streaming service in August 2020 with a straight-to-series order. It is a modern update of the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name. The series version will see Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Ehle will play Rebecca, a brilliant and ruthless heiress, regularly featuring on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Married to the hopeful and surprisingly shrewd Susan (Meade), the two share a fascination with science, innovation, and women’s health, and become involved in the twins’ business venture.

Ehle’s recent feature credits include “John and the Hole” and “Saint Maud,” while she has been in others projects like “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Fifty Shades of Grey,” and “Vox Lux.” On the TV side, she was most recently seen in the 2020 Showtime miniseries “The Comey Rule” and previously appeared in Hulu’s “The Looming Tower.” Ehle is also a two-time Tony Award winner for her work in “The Real Thing” and “The Coast of Utopia.”

She is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.

Meade is best known for her roles in the HBO shows “The Deuce,” “The Leftovers,” and “Boardwalk Empire.” She has also starred in films such as “Nerve,” “Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and “”Thanks for Sharing.”

She is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan.

Alice Birch is attached to write and executive produce the series, with Weisz also executive producing in addition to starring. Stacy O’Neil also executive produces along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall will executive produce for Morgan Creek, which produced the film. Amazon and Annapurna Television will produce.