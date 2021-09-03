‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Series From Steve Yockey, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti Gets HBO Max Pilot Order (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has ordered a pilot for a potential “Dead Boy Detectives” series, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine — who decided not to enter the afterlife in order to stay on earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant are set to play Rowland and Paine respectively in the upcoming third season of “Doom Patrol,” though they are not believed to be attached to the pilot at this time.

Steve Yockey is writing and executive producing the pilot. Jeremy Carver is also executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. No director is currently attached to the pilot. It is expected to begin shooting in November.

Reps for HBO Max and WBTV declined to comment.

Yockey is best known for developing the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco, on which he is the co-showrunner and executive producer. The show received two Golden Globe and nine Emmy Award nominations for its first season, including nominations for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series at both awards shows. Season 2 is currently in production. Yockey also previously worked on “Supernatural” at the same time as Carver.

He is repped by ICM, Wetdog Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

Carver developed “Doom Patrol” for television and also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Season 3 of the show is slated to debut on HBO Max on Sept. 23. Carver’s other credits include “Frequency” and “Supernatural” at The CW, and co-developing the “Being Human” American adaptation that aired on Syfy.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest of Gaiman’s works to get adapted for the screen. Starz currently airs “American Gods,” while Netflix is preparing to release the final season of “Lucifer” and the series adaptation of “The Sandman.” Gaiman currently has an overall deal at Amazon, with that streamer having aired the series version of “Good Omens.” A second season is on the way for that show while Amazon is also prepping a series based on “Anansi Boys.”

“Dead Boy Detectives” also marks the latest HBO Max project for Berlanti Productions. The company also produces both “Doom Patrol” and “The Flight Attendant” at the streamer as well as the DC series “Titans,” with multiple other projects in the works.

Berlanti is repped by WME and Felker Toczek.