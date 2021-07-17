Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill Among Daytime Emmy Children’s and Animation Winners

Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong’o were among the winners on Saturday night as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 48th Annual Daytime

Emmy Awards in the children’s and animation categories. The show represented the second of three Daytime Emmy ceremonies this year; the third will be live streamed on Sunday.

Nyong’o won the limited performance in a children’s program Emmy for playing the Storyteller, in Netflix’s “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices. Hammil was named outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for Disney Channel’s “Elena of Avalor.”

This represented the first year that all children’s programming, regardless of timeslot, shifted to the Daytime Emmys, under a new agreement between New York-based NATAS and L.A.-based Television Academy.

The children’s and animation Daytime Emmy winners were announced via NATAS’ Emmy OTT platform, featuring more than 30 categories. Daytime Emmy-nominated actress Raven-Symoné hosted the live stream, which featured presenters including Millie Davis (“Odd Squad,” PBS), and Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nickelodeon).

Daytime Emmys Fiction & Lifestyle awards will be announced on Sunday, July 18, ay 8 p.m., also on NATAS’ Emmy OTT platform. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony will be hosted by Loni Love, with presenters including boxing world champion and TV personality Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres (“Un Nuevo Dia”), Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“A House Divided”) and Jodi Long (“Dash & Lily”).

Here are Saturday’s children’s and animation winners:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars (HBO Max)

Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! Odd Squad (PBS)

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)** WINNER

Sesame Street (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon) ** WINNER

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS)

Esme & Roy (HBO Max)

Stillwater (Apple TV Plus)

Trash Truck (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Hilda (Netflix) ** WINNER

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN (HBO Max)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix)

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV Plus) ** WINNER

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President (PBS)

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)

Deadly Engineering (Amazon Prime Video)

Glad You Asked (YouTube Originals)

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (Syndicated)

PBS KIDS Talk About (PBS) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jace Chapman, as Noah, “The Healing Powers of Dude” (Netflix) ** WINNER

Emilie Cocquerel, as Sandy, “The New Legends of Monkey” (Netflix)

Ryan Dillon, as Elmo, “Sesame Street” (HBO)

Nathan Lovejoy, as Principal Swift, “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” (Disney Channel)

Tyler Sanders, as Leo, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Issac Ryan Brown, as Booker, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix) ** WINNER

Sky Katz, as Tess, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Navia Robinson, as Nia, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Christian J. Simon, as Leo, “Sydney to the Max” (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie, “Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

Mark Hamill, as Vuli, “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Channel) ** WINNER

Juliet Donenfeld, as Sally Squirrel, “Pete the Cat” (Amazon Prime Video)

Eric Jacobson, as Grover “The Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

Eric Peterson, as Ant’ney, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Patrick Warburton, as Grand Macaw, Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max)

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Tress MacNeille, as Dot, “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Sir Jonathan Pryce, as Grandpa Sid, “Piney: The Lonesome Pine” (Disney Junior and Disney Channel)

Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard, “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart” (Cartoon Network) ** WINNER

Additional winners from Saturday’s show:

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now (Here TV) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Lupita Nyong’o, as the Storyteller, in “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Adventures of Paddington”: Jon Foster, Head Writer; James Lamont, Head Writer (Nickelodeon) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”: Dan Povenmire, Executive Producer/Writer; Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Executive Producer/Writer; Jon Colton Barry, Writer; Jim Bernstein, Writer; Joshua Pruett, Writer; Kate Kondell, Writer; Jeffrey M. Howard, Writer; Bob Bowen, Writer (Disney Plus) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”: Geri Cole, Writer (HBO Max) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”: Alex Woo, Director; Stanley Moore, Director (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baba Yaga”: Eric Darnell, Director; Mathias Chelebourg, Co-Director (Baobab Studios) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

“Sesame Street”: Ken Diego, Director; Rick Fernandes, Director; Shannon Flynn, Director; Kimmy Gatewood, Director; Jack Jameson, Director; Benjamin Lehmann, Director; Linda Mendoza, Director; Liliana Olszewski, Director; Scott Preston, Director; Matt Vogel, Director (HBO) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

“Animaniacs” Sara Jane Sherman, Voice Director (Hulu) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Tom & Jerry Show”: Vivek Maddala, Composer; Steven Morrell, Composer (Boomerang) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Animaniacs” — “Suffragette City”: Jess Lacher, Lyricist; Andrew Barbot, Lyricist; Roderick Hart, Composer & Lyricist; Thomas Reilly, Composer & Lyricist (Hulu) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“The Healing Powers of Dude”: Amber Horn, Casting Director; Danielle Aufiero, Casting Director; Jackie Lind, Casting Director; Steven Tyler O’Connor, Casting Associate (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Elena of Avalor”: Jennifer Trujillo, Casting By; Tatiana Bull, Casting By; David Wright, Casting By (Disney Channel) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Tales of Arcadia: Wizards”: Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Director; Alfonso Blaas, Production Designer; Yingjue Linda Chen, Art Director; Brandon Tyra, Compositing Supervisor; Greg Lev, Visual Effects Supervisor; Igor Lodeiro, Visual Effects Supervisor; Jonatan Catalan Navarrete, Visual Development Artist (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Stillwater”: Jill Calhoun, Editor; Jack Paulson, Editor (Apple TV Plus) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM (TIE)

“Animaniacs”: Ryan Burkhard, Editor; Mark Miller, Editor; Philip Malamuth, Editor (Hulu) ** WINNER

AND

“Hilda”: John McKinnon, Editor (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing”: Otis Van Osten, Sound Supervisor; Jay Culliton, Re-Recording Mixer; Josh Johnson, Sound Editor; Mishelle Fordham, Supervising Dialogue Editor; Jason Oliver, Dialogue Editor; Gouen Lee, Foley Editor (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”: Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor; David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor; Kimberly Patrick, Re-Recording Mixer; James Spencer, Sound Editor; Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer; Frank Rinella, Foley Supervisor; Jason Butler, Foley Mixer; Andrea Gard, Foley Artist; Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist; Peter Lam, Music Editor; Cameron Davis, Dialogue Editor; Brian Frank, Dialogue Editor; Tony Diaz, Dialogue Editor; Carlos Sotolongo, Dialogue Editor (Disney Plus) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION WINNERS

Kal Athannassov, Art Director

“Baba Yaga” (Baobab Studios)

Anne Moth, 3D Animator

Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV Plus)

Mike Dutton, Set Designer

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

Chris Sasaki, Production Designer

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

Zesung Kang, Director

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix)

Karl Hadrika, Storyboard Artist

“Animaniacs” (Hulu)

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.

Among the big winners on the CBS telecast, which was hosted by Sheryl Underwood and aired on June 25: “Kelly Clarkson Show” won for best entertainment talk show, while Kelly Clarkson won for entertainment talk host. “General Hospital” was named top daytime drama, as well as lead drama actor (Maurice Benard), supporting actor (Max Gail), directing team for a drama, technical team for a drama and casting for a drama.

Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” once again picked up award for best game show, while the late Alex Trebek won another Emmy for game show host.

The live-stream of the July 17 and 18 Daytime Emmy ceremonies are available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, executive producers; Lisa Armstrong, senior producer; Rachel Schwartz, writer and manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, executive director, Daytime Awards Administration. Both the children’s/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies will be directed and co-executive produced by David Parks of Viewfinder.