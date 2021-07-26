‘Days of Our Lives’ Gets Peacock Limited Series With Lisa Rinna Reprising Role

Beloved daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” is expanding its world once again with an upcoming limited series entitled “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Five episodes of this new series has been ordered by streamer Peacock, and they will feature the return of Lisa Rinna in the role of Billie Reed.

The episodes will take place over a long weekend during which a number of key characters leave their Salem hometown for adventures: ​John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) travel to Zurich, while Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) take a romantic trip to New Orleans, Chad (Billy Flynn) visits Phoenix, and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) vacation in Miami.

However, these other parts of the world don’t prove to be any more relaxing than Salem itself, as all of these players become embroiled in a mystery that involves stolen jewels. In the wrong hands, these jewels could cause “dire consequences” for Salem, the network notes. Therefore, it becomes a race against time in search of these missing treasures and who better to find them than ISA agent Billie?

Rinna, who has most recently been seen as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” originated the role of Billie in 1992 and played her for three years before leaving the show. She returned in 2002 for a short-term stint and then again reprised the role in 2012 and 2018. Krista Allen and Julie Pinson also previously played Billie in between Rinna’s stints.

While the of the focus of the limited series thus far certainly seems to be on super couples and a returning favorite, other characters are promised to make appearances as well.

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Two years ago, “Days of Our Lives” delivered another extension of the brand, with its “Last Blast Reunion” digital series that also saw the return of some fan-favorites.