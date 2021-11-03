David Zaslav Talks ‘Go-to-Market Attack Plan’ as Warner Bros. Discovery Debt Picture Improves

Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to shoulder less debt that expected after the merger is completed — good news that Discovery chief David Zaslav trumpeted to investors on Wednesday as he offered a glimpse of the planning under way as the companies strive to close the transaction by the middle of next year.

During Discovery’s third quarter earnings conference call, Zaslav revealed that Kevin Mayer, former Disney executive, has signed on as a consultant to advise on the enlarged company’s direct to consumer distribution strategies. And Zaslav confirmed what the industry already expected: Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will serve in the same role at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Zaslav enthused about the opportunity ahead for the combined company with its breadth of content and ability to deliver content packages with broad appeal to a range of demographics. Warner Bros. Discovery’s ability to offer entertainment, lifestyle, news and sports content is “what underpins our confidence and enthusiasm in our global go-to-market attack plan.”

