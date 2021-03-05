David Simon, George Pelecanos Set HBO Limited Series About Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force

David Simon and George Pelecanos are returning to HBO — and Baltimore — with a limited series based on the true story of the infamous Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, Variety has learned from sources.

Simon and Pelecanos will write and executive produce the drama, which is titled “We Own This City.” It is based on the book of the same name by journalist Justin Fenton.

HBO declined to comment.

The series brings Simon and Pelecanos back to the streets of Baltimore, with the pair previously having worked together on the iconic HBO series “The Wire.” Simon created and executive produced the series, with Pelecanos having worked on the show as a writer and producer. The pair also worked together on the HBO drama “Treme” and “The Deuce” for the premium cabler. Simon co-created and executive produced “Treme” and “The Deuce,” while Pelecanos was a writer and executive producer on the former and co-creator and executive producer on the latter.

The Gun Trace Task Force was set up at the Baltimore Police Department in an effort to get weapons and violent criminals off of the streets. But in 2017, the officers on the nine-member task force were arrested and eventually convicted or pleaded guilty to crimes related to illegal searches and the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and drugs among other offenses. Seven of those involved admitted their guilt, while two — Det. Daniel Hersl and Det. Marcus Taylor — fought the charges in court and were given 18 year prison sentences.

Simon got his start as a crime reporter in Baltimore, which inspired his work on “The Wire” as well the NBC procedural “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the HBO drama “The Corner.” Both “Homicide” and “The Corner” were based on books written by Simon. In addition to his work on those shows, “Treme,” and “The Deuce,” he also co-wrote and executive produced the Oscar Isaac-led HBO miniseries “Show Me a Hero” as well as the series adaptation of the Phillip Roth novel “The Plot Against America,” also for HBO.

In addition to his work with Simon, Pelecanos also wrote for the HBO World War II drama “The Pacific.” He is an accomplished author as well, having published nearly two dozen novels to date. He is repped by WME and Thruline Entertainment.