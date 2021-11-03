David LaChapelle Shoots Key Art to Launch Amazon’s ‘The Ferragnez’ Series Starring Influencer Chiara Ferragni and Fedez (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has recruited star photographer David LaChapelle to launch it’s upcoming new Italian original “The Ferragnez – The Series,” starring fashion blogger and global influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper partner Fedez.

The streamer has revealed key art for “The Ferragnez” that LaChapelle shot placing the young celebrity couple elegantly dressed in black against a backdrop contrasting fluorescent pink neon lights and the pointed Gothic spires of Milan’s iconic Duomo which is is the fourth-largest cathedral in the world and took six centuries to build.

Milan is a central setting for the eight-part docu-reality series partly set in the Italian stars’ Milan home and filmed throughout late 2020 and early 2021 that Prime Video will drop in 240 countries globally on a still unspecified December date.

Chiara Ferragni is a digital entrepreneur and global fashion icon with over 25 million followers on Instagram. She launched her fashion blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009. It was such a success that by 2015 Ferragni was featured in the Harvard Business Review as its first case study on a fashion influencer. Fedez has made over 60 platinum records and has 13 million Instagram followers. He has an ongoing rapport with Prime Video in Italy having hosted the Italian version of Amazon’s “Celebrity Hunted” and the first Italian season of Amazon’s comedy show “LOL: Last One Laughing.”

Ferragni was one of the judges in the first season of Amazon’s fashion competition show “Making the Cut,” presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. She is also the protagonist of the doc “Chiara Ferragni Unposted,” directed by Elisa Amoruso, which premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and is now playing on Prime Video.

“The Ferragnez” show purports to give fans an intimate look into the couple’s family like never before chronicling Ferragni’s second pregnancy and Fedez’s first participation in Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival, through to the birth of their second child, Vittoria; all happening alongside their hectic professional and social lives.

The series, which is produced by Banijay Italia, will also feature their eldest son Leone, who is three; their parents; Chiara’s sisters Valentina and Francesca and their partners; Fedez’s grandmother Luciana and other people close to the couple, aiming to provide a full family portrait.

Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon Originals, Italy has called “The Ferragnez” an “authentic, funny, intimate, heartfelt, and entertaining series” that “shows the lives of a young couple who share their story without filters, with witty honesty and surprising transparency,” and “has all the qualities required to become a moment of great entertainment and pure escapism for fans and those new to the couple alike.”