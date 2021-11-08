David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role.

The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

“The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film “Oslo” and the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Unorthodox.” He is also known for his roles in shows like AMC’s “The Little Drummer Girl” and the German-Luxembourgish series “Bad Banks.”

He is repped by Gersh and Echo Lake Entertainment.

“The Missing” has received an eight-episode order at Peacock. Kelley will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Matthew Tinker, Kelley’s producing partner, will also executive produce along with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, and Mishani. Keshet Studios and Universal Television will co-produce.

“The Missing File” was originally published in Hebrew in 2011. It was published by HarperCollins in the U.S. in 2013. The book is the first in a series of novels centered on Avraham. There are currently four novels in the series, with “Conviction” having been published in Israel earlier this year. “The Missing File” and the second book in the series “The Possibility of Violence,” were adapted into the Israeli series “Missing File” in 2019.