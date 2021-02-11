David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Develop Richard Powers Novel ‘The Overstory’ as Netflix Series

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a series adaptation of the Richard Powers novel “The Overstory” at Netflix, Variety has learned.

Richard Robbins, whose past TV credits include “12 Monkeys” and “Good Girls Revolt,” wrote the pilot script and serves as executive producer. Benioff and Weiss will executive produce under their sizable Netflix overall deal. Hugh Jackman will also executive produce along with Bernie Caulfield of Benioff and Weiss’s Bighead Littlehead production banner. Powers is set to serve as co-executive producer.

The novel was originally published in 2018 and went on to win both the Man Booker Prize and the Pulitzer Prize. It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.

“The Overstory” is the latest series announcement for Benioff and Weiss since they signed their Netflix deal in 2019. They are also writers and executive producers on the Netflix series adaptation of the sci-fi book trilogy “The Three-Body Problem” alongside fellow writer and executive producer Alexander Woo. Rian Johnson also serves as executive producer along with Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike among many others.

Benioff and Weiss are also executive producers on the half-hour dramedy “The Chair” starring Sandra Oh from showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet. That show recently announced much of its main cast, which will include Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, David Morse, and Nana Mensah alongside Oh.