Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey Launch Podcast ‘Midnight Miracle’ With Luminary

Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey have partnered with subscription podcast network Luminary on the new podcast “The Midnight Miracle.”

The show is described as salon style and features the three hosts and creators as well as their friends and featured guests. “The Midnight Miracle” was recorded during Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp at “The Shack” — a mechanic’s garage retrofitted as a clubhouse. The conversations are intermixed with sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, and a soundtrack that includes music from Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo, Heatwave featuring Johnny Wilder, and more.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said. “‘The Midnight Miracle’ gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The show will be released in the coming weeks on Luminary, and will be available on the Luminary channel on Apple Podcasts when its new subscription platform debuts worldwide later in May.

Kweli, Bey, and Chappelle edited more than 100 hours of recorded content to make the show in partnership with Jamie Schefman and Noah Gersh of SALT. There are currently only plans for a single season, with episodes dropping thoughout the year except for a summer hiatus.

“’The Midnight Miracle’ pushes the boundaries of podcasting, creating an audio experience listeners have never heard before. It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world,” said Simon Sutton, Luminary CEO.