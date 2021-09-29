×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Banijay Americas Launches New Production Studio in Mexico With Marie Leguizamo at Helm (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave Chappelle to Release Sixth Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ In October — Watch First Teaser

Dave Chappelle The Closer
Courtesy of Netflix

Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special, “The Closer,” which is set to hit the streaming platform on Oct. 5. In a press release, Netflix hinted that this would be the end of his cycle of Netflix specials, saying, “This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: ‘The Age Of Spin,’ ‘Deep In The Heart Of Texas,’ ‘Equanimity,’ ‘The Bird Revelation,’ And ‘Sticks & Stones.'”

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says at the opening of the trailer, returning to a topic he has visited frequently in his recent standup.

Chappelle has stayed busy during the age of COVID, releasing a social commentary-filled YouTube special with Netflix called “8:46”; negotiating for his iconic “Chappelle’s Show” to return to Netflix after contract disputes; and closing out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival with his new documentary “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place.”

Watch the trailer below:

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad