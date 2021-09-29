Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special, “The Closer,” which is set to hit the streaming platform on Oct. 5. In a press release, Netflix hinted that this would be the end of his cycle of Netflix specials, saying, “This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: ‘The Age Of Spin,’ ‘Deep In The Heart Of Texas,’ ‘Equanimity,’ ‘The Bird Revelation,’ And ‘Sticks & Stones.'”

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says at the opening of the trailer, returning to a topic he has visited frequently in his recent standup.

Chappelle has stayed busy during the age of COVID, releasing a social commentary-filled YouTube special with Netflix called “8:46”; negotiating for his iconic “Chappelle’s Show” to return to Netflix after contract disputes; and closing out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival with his new documentary “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place.”

Watch the trailer below: