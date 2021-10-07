NYC Life Channel Lands ‘Date While You Wait’ and ‘NYC Women’s Fund Showcase’

Local New York TV channel NYC Life has set premiere dates for two upcoming series, “ ” and “NYC Women’s Fund Showcase.”

“Date While You Wait,” a 13-episode series produced by David Harris Katz Entertainment, Inc., will debut on October 13 at 8 p.m., with new episodes airing weekly. Shot during the pandemic, the show follows host Thomas C. Knox, born and raised in Brooklyn, as he invites strangers to sit down for a chat or a game against the backdrop of the NYC subway system. Thomas also ventures outside the subway and visits some of the city’s iconic landmarks, including McSorley’s Old Ale House and Ferrara Bakery & Café. Knox’s mission is not the romantic notion of a date, but instead he aims to create human connections through simple conversation.

“Joining the NYC Life family is an honor for me,” said Knox. “My original goal was to simply sit in the subway and bring people together. Now, millions of New Yorkers can join in on the conversation, and hopefully, together, we can change the world.”

“NYC Women’s Fund Showcase” launches October 15 at 8 p.m., with new episodes airing weekly. A mix of features, series, documentary and comedy shorts, this inaugural four-part showcase chronicles the mosaic of artist, immigrant and LGBTQ+ life in New York City. The works are created by past recipients of the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

“We are pleased to introduce a new slate of original programming on NYC Life, the flagship channel of the city’s broadcast network NYC Media,” said the Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. “From the experiences of everyday New Yorkers to the rich storytelling of our Women’s Fund filmmakers, these two new shows celebrate the diversity of New York stories.