‘Dark Winds’ Series Adaptation Set at AMC With George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford Producing; Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon to Star

AMC has ordered a series adaptation of “Dark Winds,” based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman.

Zahn McClarnon will star and executive produce with Kiowa Gordon also starring. Graham Roland will write and executive produce. Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and executive produce. George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce.

“Dark Winds” is described as a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Eyre, AMC Studios, and the industry’s top executives for the production of ‘Dark Winds,’ part of which will be filmed on the Navajo Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “I also welcome my friend, Robert Redford, back to our Nation once again. This week, the Navajo Nation lifted more COVID-19 restrictions to welcome visitors and tourists back to Diné Bikéyah. We look forward to welcoming the film crew and we hope this will serve to draw more interest from production companies and draw more tourists to boost our economy and contribute to the ‘Buy Navajo, Buy Local’ initiative. Thank you to everyone involved in this great venture with the Great Navajo Nation!”

Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022.

“We’re thrilled by the prospect of authentically telling this story with a group of remarkably talented individuals,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “This is a rich and deeply unsettling psychological thriller set in a world we know viewers will appreciate experiencing for themselves. The series order is the product of several months in a writers’ room staffed entirely by Native American writers, and it is a series that will be brought to life by those storytellers, with a cast led by Zahn McClarnon and featuring Native American actors, filmed largely in and around Native American lands, with the full support and blessing of The Navajo Nation. We are so excited about telling this captivating and entertaining story while rendering this vibrant, rich, wonderful culture and community on AMC+ and AMC.”

More to come…