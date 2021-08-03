Danny Glover, ’21 Jump Street’ Star Richard Grieco Join Series ‘Paper Empire’

“Paper Empire,” a new series from creator Robert Gillings, has added actors Danny Glover and Richard Grieco.

The project, acquired by Hannibal Pictures during this year’s European Film Market, has a previously announced cast Including Wesley Snipes, Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Steve Guttenberg, Michael Nouri, Robert Knepper, and Anne Archer.

Gillings serves as writer-director on the project, which follows Laurence Fintch (Davi) of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who has become one of the greatest financial fraudsters by using his “Digital Limbo” cryptocurrency blockchain technology. After an FBI pursuit, Fintch is taken into custody and ends up behind bars but hatches a plan for a daring breakout to redefine the digital world.

Michael Tadross Jr., Bernard Salzman, David Ruggieri, and Edward Pershing serve as executive producers on the show, which is currently seeking distribution.

Glover is best known for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple,” the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, and A24’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment LA. Grieco is know for his roles in “If Looks Could Kill” and the original “21 Jump Street” television series.

Gillings is a director, award-winning writer, and producer who is best known for writing the horror feature “American Fright Fest,” which sees Dylan Walsh as the orchestrator of a “Purge”-like horror festival that goes awry when real killers turn up. The film was released globally in 2018. His credits also include the 2004 drama “The Kings of Brooklyn,” starring David Keith and Laverne Cox.