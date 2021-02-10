Danny Barton Joins UTA, Klutch Sports as Sports Content Executive

Danny Barton has joined UTA and Klutch Sports as a sports content executive. In his new role, Barton will be based out of UTA’s Los Angeles office.

“This year’s Super Bowl reminds us that sports present some of the greatest opportunities for storytelling,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Klutch and UTA are excited to marry athletes and creators in the service of telling great stories. Danny’s passion and experience will help us unlock the many opportunities that we see ahead.”

Barton will help build out the company’s original sports programming division by working across UTA and Klutch to develop and package content spanning all platforms.

“We’re thrilled that Danny is joining the team, and his ability to tell impactful stories across multiple mediums is going to take athlete’s brands to the next level,” said Rich Paul, founder and CEO of Klutch Sports and UTA board member.

Barton brings over 11 years of experience as a development executive and producer of sports documentaries to his new role. Most recently, he served as the senior director of original content at Fox Sports, where he led the development of the network’s original documentary programming. While at Fox, he played an instrumental role during the launch of the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary series “Magnify.” Prior to his career at Fox, Barton produced documentaries for ESPN Films’ “30 for 30” series, HBO, and Fox Sports.

“It is an exciting time for original sports content,” Barton said. “I have watched from the outside as UTA and Klutch Sports continue to position themselves as major forces in the unscripted and sports spaces. I am looking forward to joining the UTA team and to working closely with UTA’s top tier creators and Klutch’s incredible roster of athletes to develop programming across all platforms.”

UTA invested in Klutch Sports back in 2019, which marked the agency’s first major foray into the sports world. As part of the deal, Paul came onboard the agency as the head of its sports division.