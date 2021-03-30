‘Dancing With the Stars’ Renewed for 30th Season on ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” is waltzing its way back onto our screens yet again, with ABC picking up the reality competition series for a milestone 30th season.

Host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are all expected to return to the dance competition series.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 30 of the ABC dance competition. Celebrity contestants and pro dancers will also be revealed at a later date.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev won the Mirrorball in Season 29 last fall, which also featured “Catfish” creator Nev Schulman, “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado, and musician Nelly in the finale. Last season’s contestant lineup also included “Backstreet Boys” member AJ McLean, Netflix’s “Cheer” head coach Monica Aldama, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, NBA player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, “The Real” host Jeannie Mai, “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Carole Baskin of Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Bristowe’s win made for two “Bachelorette” leads winning the championship in back-to-back seasons. Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown competed and won Season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Season 29 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” brought in 6.1 million total viewers last November, a six-week high but 2 million viewers short of the show’s season premiere.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, with Andrew Llinares and Banks executive producing.