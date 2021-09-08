‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Revealed: Olivia Jade, Matt James and More

“Dancing With the Stars” is gearing up for its 30th season with a jam-packed mix of reality stars, athletes, musicians, performers and quite a few contestants who will certainly make headlines.

Former lead of “The Bachelor,” Matt James, is among the upcoming cast, which was announced Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Who else is ready to put on their dancing shoes? Influencer Olivia Jade, who is now perhaps best known for her parents’ (“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli) involvement in the college cheating scandal. Also, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, Spice Girls singer Mel C, Olympian Suni Lee, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, talk show host Amanda Kloots, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, “The Office” actress Melora Hardin, basketball star Iman Shumpert, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, country singer Jimmie Allen and tween icon JoJo Siwa.

As previously reported, Siwa will become part of the first-ever same-sex dancing couple to be featured on the series. Siwa, who recently made a public red carpet debut with her girlfriend, spoke about joining “Dancing With the Stars,” saying: “It’s going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community; people who feel just a little different. It’s going to give them a sense of happiness.”

Siwa, who got her start as a competition kid on “Dance Moms,” is one of many contestants who seem to have a leg up with their dancing skills. Others include Kloots, who is a former Broadway star; Lee, who is one of the most decorated American gymnasts of all time; and Mel C, who has gone on tour with her former girl group.

James — the first Black star of “The Bachelor” who is now happily in a relationship with his season’s winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, who was embroiled in controversy during their time on the dating show — follows a long list of Bachelor Nation stars to join this reality franchise. Previous ones include last year’s reigning champ, “The Bachelorette’s” Kaitlyn Bristowe; Hannah Brown, who won Season 28; original “Bachelorette” Trista Rehn, who competed on the inaugural season of “DWTS” in 2005; Melissa Rycroft, who competed on Season 8; “Bachelor In Paradise” star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile; plus former “Bachelor” stars Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Nick Viall.

The pros this season are reigning Mirror Ball champ Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former pro Derek Hough. Tyra Banks, who joined last season, will return as host.

The celeb-pro pairings will be revealed on Sept. 20 when the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on ABC.