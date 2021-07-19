Dana Honor Exits Kapital Entertainment After Five Years

Dana Honor is exiting her role as an executive producer at Kapital Entertainment, Variety has learned.

“I’ve had an incredible 5 years at Kapital and am so grateful to Aaron for his partnership,” Honor said. “I will greatly miss my Kapital family, but I’ve decided to take a much needed break to spend time with my family before I decide what is next for me. I am so thankful to have been a part of so many fantastic shows and to have worked with so many talented people.”

Honor joined Aaron Kaplan’s independent production banner August 2016. Prior to that, she had previously worked as senior vice president of comedy development for 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Television). Her time at the studio included working on hit shows like “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” and “The Last Man on Earth.”

“I will miss Dana terribly – she has been a dedicated and tireless producer and i am so grateful for the time we had working together,” Kaplan said. “I truly hope we get to work together again in whatever she chooses to do next.”

During her time at Kapital, Honor has served as an executive producer on the company’s productions like “A Million Little Things” at ABC and CBS shows like “The Unicorn,” “The Neighborhood,” and “9JKL.” She is also an executive producer on the Fox animated comedy “HouseBroken” and upcoming shows like “Shining Vale” at Starz, “American Auto” at NBC, and “Pivoting” at Fox. In 2017, CBS purchased a stake in Kapital, though the company retained the right to sell to non-CBS entities.