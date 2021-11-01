Dan Levy’s Cooking Competition ‘The Big Brunch’ Ordered at HBO Max

Dan Levy’s production calendar just keeps exploding. The latest project for the multi-hyphenate, cooking competition series “The Big Brunch,” which also comes from Boardwalk Pictures, has been ordered at HBO Max with a 2022 targeted premiere.

Levy created and will host the series that centers around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered culinary voices from all across the U.S — but also brunch. As the title promises, the competing chefs will have to find innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The series will spotlight the chefs’ stories and business dreams while also giving them a chance to compete for a “life-altering prize.” (HBO Max has yet to announced the specific details around the episodic format or prize amount.)

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?” said Levy in a statement.

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu. There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Auditions for “The Big Brunch” are currently open. thebigbrunchcastingcrane.com The show is executive produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Levy, who shot to fame after co-creating and starring in CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek,” also has an overall deal for film and television with Netflix and recently released his first book, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek.” Boardwalk Pictures, perhaps best known for unscripted series such as “Chef’s Table” and “Last Chance U,” is also behind Netflix’s recent “Sex, Love & goop.” On the feature side, the company has produced documentaries including “The Black Godfather,” “Val” and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.”