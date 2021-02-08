Dan Harmon Sets Animated Ancient Greece Comedy Series at Fox

Dan Harmon has set up the first series under his broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal with Fox Entertainment.

The untitled series is set in mythical ancient Greece. It centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Fox is targeting a 2022 debut for the show. Voice casting is currently underway and will be announced in the coming months.

As part of Harmon’s deal with Fox, Fox Entertainment will fully finance and wholly own the series, with Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment providing the animation. It is the first series to move forward under Fox’s broadcast direct model.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully-owned scripted property.”

Harmon most recently co-created the hit Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty,” which recently aired its fourth season. The show has proven to be a breakout hit, winning the Emmy for best animated program in 2018 and 2020. Harmon previously created and executive produced the hit NBC comedy “Community,” which ran for six seasons and earned multiple Emmy nominations. He also executive produced the animated feature “Anomalisa” in 2015.

He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Fox has made a major push into animation of late, building on network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Other Fox animated shows include “Duncanville,” “Bless the Harts,” and “The Great North.” Fox has also ordered the animated series “Housebroken,” which features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, and Will Forte among others.