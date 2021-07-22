Damon Wayans Jr. To Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ (TV News Roundup)

Damon Wayans Jr. will host Peacock’s “Frogger,” a competition series based on the iconic 1980s video game.

Co-hosted by “Good Morning Football’s” Kyle Brandt, the series supersizes the concept of the Konami game into an epic obstacle course filled with all the same elements. The “crossings” are physically demanding challenges that require contestants to dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

The winner of the 13-episode series will hop away with $100,000.

Based on the Konami-owned IP, “Frogger” is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Executive producers include Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin for Eureka Productions, Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead. The show format was created by Culvenor.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DEALS

Gaming network G4 announced a new media rights deal with ESL Gaming, the world’s biggest esports company. For the first time, the U.S. and Canada esports community can access ESL Pro Tour events via linear TV in primetime slots. The partnership will allow G4 and ESL Gaming to spotlight esports and gaming entertainment for a brand new audience. G4 holds exclusivity to produce and air the programs in the region.

LATE NIGHT

Kate Beckinsale, Fred Armisen and Leon Bridges will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Christian Slater, Chase Stokes and KEM will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Anthony Anderson. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Hannah Einbinder and Alex Falcone, and Mindy Kaling, Taku Hirano, Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”